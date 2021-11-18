Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,394.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

