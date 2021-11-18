Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile
