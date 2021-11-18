Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

