American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 4.1%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 202,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,509,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

