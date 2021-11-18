American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

AEL stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

