American National Bank Acquires 456 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.03. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

