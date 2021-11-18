American National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,076. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.