American National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.80. 5,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.80. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.