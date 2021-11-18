American National Bank Has $27.59 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American National Bank owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $27,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 277,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

