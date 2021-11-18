American National Bank Sells 446 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

