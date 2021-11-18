American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Superconductor worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

