American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 223,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 103,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.