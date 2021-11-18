American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.