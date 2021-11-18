American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

AWK opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

