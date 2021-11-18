America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $13,030,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

