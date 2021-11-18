Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

USAS stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

