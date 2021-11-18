Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$1.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

