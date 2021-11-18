Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.61% of Ameris Bancorp worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

