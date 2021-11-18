Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

