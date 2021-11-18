Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

AMPL stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,688. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,348,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,001 shares of company stock worth $22,335,134. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

