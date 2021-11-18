Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $67.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. Amyris reported sales of $79.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $358.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $399.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.69 million, with estimates ranging from $341.05 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,356,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,504. Amyris has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amyris by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Amyris by 14.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amyris by 19,578.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amyris by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.