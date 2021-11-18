Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $185.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ADI opened at $187.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $188.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

