Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post sales of $91.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.50 million to $91.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

