Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $385.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.26 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 2,035,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Infinera has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.2% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

