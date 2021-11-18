Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.65 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

