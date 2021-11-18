Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.22). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. 2,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,432. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

