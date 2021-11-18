Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $481.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
