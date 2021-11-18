Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,750. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

