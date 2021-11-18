Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,511. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

