Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $4.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.62 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 million to $19.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.40 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $131 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

