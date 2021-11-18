Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.00 Million

Brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $142.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $624.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.03 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $650.83 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $671.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

