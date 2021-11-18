Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $420.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $425.30 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NOW by 777.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 167,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.