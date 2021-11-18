Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KNT. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

