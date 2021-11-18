Analysts Set Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) PT at C$2.50

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

ATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ATE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.82. 81,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,503. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$42.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,324.30. Insiders bought a total of 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125 in the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

