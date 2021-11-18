Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 182.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,556. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

