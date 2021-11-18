Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,556. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
