Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $7.51

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.51.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $6.29 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

