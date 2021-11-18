Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $781.64

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $781.64.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $838.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $751.15 and its 200-day moving average is $639.43. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $25,291,158. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.