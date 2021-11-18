Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$54.20

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.10. 41,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.61. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

