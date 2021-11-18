Analyzing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capital One Financial and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.04 $2.71 billion $26.78 5.67 UniCredit $17.07 billion N/A -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 39.92% 19.85% 2.92% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 6 13 0 2.60 UniCredit 0 5 5 0 2.50

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $177.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats UniCredit on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

