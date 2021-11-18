Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

