Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,011. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 864,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

