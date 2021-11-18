Andrew R. Heyer Sells 42,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lovesac stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.