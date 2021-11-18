Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE AOMR opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.