Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 114,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,096 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

