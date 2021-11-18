Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

ATBPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

