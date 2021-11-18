Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Buys A$30,666.59 in Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) insider Charmaine Gittleson acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,666.59 ($21,904.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile

Antisense Therapeutics Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d that has completed Phase IIa for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and other inflammatory indications.

