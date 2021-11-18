Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Buys A$30,666.59 in Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) insider Charmaine Gittleson acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,666.59 ($21,904.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile
