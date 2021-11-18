APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.