Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,104. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67.

