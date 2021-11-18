Apella Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.