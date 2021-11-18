Apella Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,924 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 217,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,599. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.