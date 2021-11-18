Apella Capital LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after buying an additional 120,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

